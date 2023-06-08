Film collector owns over 1500 copies of Titanic on VHS, aims for one million

HQ

Meet Jack Dawson, or TitanicFan97 as he is otherwise known on TikTok, an extraordinary film collector with an almost uncanny obsession with James Cameron's Titanic. Surrounded by memorabilia and fan art, Dawson tells us in an interview with Variety how he now aims to own a million copies of the beloved movie - a 25th of all copies produced in the world. He explains how about 300 of the nearly 1600 copies in his possession come from second-hand shops and garage sales, but the rest are from fans who have helped send him VHS tapes.

In his interview with Variety, Dawson explains how the idea took root when he spotted a row of VHS copies of Titanic in a local thrift store.

"In 2012, we picked up a few copies, The shop had them on display on the top shelf, so it looked glorious. And I'm like, 'I know no one's ever going to buy these.' They're super cheap, so we got a box and filled it with all the 'Titanics, and we slowly started collecting it for a few years. We had about 100 before I started making the TikTok, so it really was last year when we went from 100 to 1,560 or so. It kind of exploded on its own. I have no control at this point."

"They made 25 million of them," he said. "So at least a million copies...I think I can recover that many."

Which movie would you like to own a million copies of?