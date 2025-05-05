Italian Pietro Parolin emerges as key contender for papacy

Dansk
The latest news on Vatican City. Cardinal Pietro Parolin is gaining attention as a potential successor to Pope Francis. Known for his diplomatic expertise, Parolin has navigated delicate global issues while maintaining the Church's stability.
Vatican Secretary of State for the past 12 years, we now know that his quiet approach and ability to manage crises have earned him respect across ideological divides. For now, it remains to be seen whether the conclave will rally around his candidacy.