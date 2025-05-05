English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Italian Pietro Parolin emerges as key contender for papacy

The veteran Vatican diplomat is seen as a steady hand amid Church divisions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. Cardinal Pietro Parolin is gaining attention as a potential successor to Pope Francis. Known for his diplomatic expertise, Parolin has navigated delicate global issues while maintaining the Church's stability.

Vatican Secretary of State for the past 12 years, we now know that his quiet approach and ability to manage crises have earned him respect across ideological divides. For now, it remains to be seen whether the conclave will rally around his candidacy.

Italian Pietro Parolin emerges as key contender for papacy
Vatican City, Italy 08.03.2025: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, will celebrate the Holy Mass of the Movement for Life at the Vatican Basilica // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsVatican City


Loading next content