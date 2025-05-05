Filipino Cardinal Tagle emerges as key contender for papacy

Dansk
The latest news on Vatican City. Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has gained attention as a leading candidate to succeed Pope Francis, with many cardinals seeing him as the figure most aligned with the late pontiff's progressive direction.
We now know that his global pastoral experience, approachable style and theological credentials make him a strong contender despite past questions over management issues. For now, it remains to be seen whether the conclave will rally around his candidacy.