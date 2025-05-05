English
Filipino Cardinal Tagle emerges as key contender for papacy

His election would signal continuity with Francis' reformist vision.

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has gained attention as a leading candidate to succeed Pope Francis, with many cardinals seeing him as the figure most aligned with the late pontiff's progressive direction.

We now know that his global pastoral experience, approachable style and theological credentials make him a strong contender despite past questions over management issues. For now, it remains to be seen whether the conclave will rally around his candidacy.

Rome, Italy May 01, 2025: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle celebrates Mass at the parish of which he is titular, San Felice da Cantalice, in the far outskirts of Rome in the Centocelle neighborhood // Shutterstock

Vatican City


