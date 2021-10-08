English
Doom Eternal

Figma releases stunning Doom Slayer action figure

It's 16cms tall and will be released in June 2022.

HQ

Of course, we already knew that the Japanese company Figma usually delivers insanely cool action figures, and nicely enough, they tend to be quite affordable. But this time they might actually have outdone themselves with Doom Slayer, which has been revealed will be released in June 2022.

We're talking about a 16 centimetre tall and highly poseable character with plenty of accessories, for him to adorn your nerd altar the way you want. Surf over here if you want to pre-order for $119.99 and give yourself a well-deserved Christmas gift.

