Fight'N Rage is getting PS5 and Xbox Series S/X support in March

HQ

Remember Fight'N Rage? It was released in 2019 and received generally favorable reviews. It offered old-school beat 'em up action where you and up to two friends got to punch and kick your way through a stunning pixel world.

Well, next month it's back again as it is getting dedicated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions with a 120 FPS mode, and we have got a new trailer that explains what this game really is and has to offer. We think you should check it out, as this is one of the best beat 'em ups we've played for a very long time.