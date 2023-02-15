Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fight'N Rage

Fight'N Rage is getting PS5 and Xbox Series S/X support in March

The beat 'em up title will be playable in 120 fps.

Remember Fight'N Rage? It was released in 2019 and received generally favorable reviews. It offered old-school beat 'em up action where you and up to two friends got to punch and kick your way through a stunning pixel world.

Well, next month it's back again as it is getting dedicated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions with a 120 FPS mode, and we have got a new trailer that explains what this game really is and has to offer. We think you should check it out, as this is one of the best beat 'em ups we've played for a very long time.

