Fighting the good fight: Where Stop Killing Games is today and what's next

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We all have our favourite games. Whether it be Call of Duty, Resident Evil, or Stardew Valley, we all have that one title, come rain or shine, bad day at work or serious case of flu, it never fails to deliver that big dose of dopamine and escapism to forget all the troubles of the real world. But what if, one day, through no fault of your own you could no longer play your favourite game? How would you feel? And more importantly, what would you do?

Anthem, Concord, Highguard, Marvel's Avengers. What do all these games have in common? That's right, you can no longer play them. Even if you've forked out your hard earned cash to buy them, they're nothing more than memories now. The likes of Concord barely survived a fortnight, while Anthem was around for years before its plug was pulled, breaking the hearts of countless gamers across the world who had not only spent money on the game, but poured hours of their time into something that has been ripped away from them without notice and for reasons beyond their control.

And it's not just games that have already vanished that raise questions. What about the ones millions of people are still playing right now? Destiny 2, World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, Rainbow Six: Siege — all of them are built around online infrastructure that won't exist forever. Maybe that's ten years away, maybe twenty, but eventually somebody will have to decide what happens when someone decides it's no longer worth footing the bill for the servers and support ends. Will players still be able to access the worlds they've spent thousands of hours in? Or will decades of content, memories, and purchases simply disappear overnight?

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How is that allowed to happen? And it raises the question: should a company be allowed to take something from you that you've paid for? It's not a case of whether they can, they already have; this is a case of consumer rights, and a battle being fought for all gamers worldwide since 2024. You just might not be aware of it.

By whom, you ask?

Meet Stop Killing Games

It all started with one man, a YouTuber named Ross Scott, known online as Accursed Farms, who had the stones to take on the games publishing industry. He founded the Stop Killing Games movement which is looking to secure legislation to end the practice of games being sold as goods designed to be completely unplayable for everyone as soon as support ends. Since its inception it has grown quite a bit, adding more members to its core team, while amassing over two million supporters globally, and has begun over ten legislative inquiries across Europe and America.

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According to their website, they are a global coalition of gamers, consumer advocates, and developers pushing for international legal protections. With more and more games requiring some form of online functionality, they are at risk of being destroyed entirely when these servers are shuttered.

To them the practice is a violation of consumer rights. Purchased goods shouldn't self-destruct and if you buy something it should be yours forever. And they are doing everything from petitions to class-action lawsuits across the world to bring about the end of the intentional destruction of digital media.

Pretty serious stuff, right?

Fighting the good fight

A lot has happened in the two years since Stop Killing Games got off the ground, and Ross has achieved a fair bit in that time.

Last year their European Citizen's Initiative hit 1.3 million signatures which meant it would be heard in front of European parliament. Video Games Europe, a trade association that represents the games industry across Europe, hit back almost immediately with a damning statement of the movement: "We appreciate the passion of our community; however, the decision to discontinue online services is multi-faceted, never taken lightly and must be an option for companies when an online experience is no longer commercially viable. Private servers are not always a viable alternative option for players as the protections we put in place to secure players' data, remove illegal content, and combat unsafe community content would not exist and would leave rights holders liable."

Scott isn't naïve, and in response to the criticism as part of a sit down with us last year, he addressed it with his thoughts that not only will the industry find solutions, but any challenges met will have plenty of time to be resolved. "Whatever happens, best case scenario, this is still years out. If any legal changes happen at all, the industry is going to have a lot of notice on this. And the industry will probably come up with solutions, just as with GDPR."

They have supported a class-action lawsuit against Ubisoft in response to The Crew 2's shutting down, and while it generated significant attention, Ubisoft has since put together a working offline version of it.

This 'Hybrid' mode was introduced in October of last year, and Scott argues this in part due to the rising presence of SKG and the European Citizens Initiative as a result of its 1.3 million signatures. "I guarantee you Ubisoft had no end of life plans for [The Crew 2 and Motorfest] prior to this movement."

In the UK, SKG managed to secure a parliamentary debate in November last year after a petition hit 189,000 signatures. Sadly, while they acknowledged that there is an issue regarding game preservation, they did 'not think that mandating end-of-life plans [was] proportionate or enforceable'. Simply put, they had the stance that consumer law was being obeyed but they would continue to monitor the situation.

Where they are now... And what's next?

This month though, a breakthrough has been made with the passing of Assembly Bill 1921, also known as the Protect Our Games Act. The California State Assembly served up a big win for the cause as the floor vote passed 43-16.

SKG said "The bill would require video game companies to give players advance notice before shutting down server dependent games and provide a way to keep purchased games playable afterward, such as offline access, community servers, or another workable option."

SKG called it 'a big update for game preservation' but it is clear there is still plenty of work to be done. Bill 1921 now heads to the California State Senate where it will need plenty more public support to keep the momentum going. This bill is a win for sure, but it doesn't change anything just yet.

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It's not all great news, though. A pretty hefty hammer blow was dealt on June 16th when the European Commission reached a verdict. Two months after its public hearing and parliamentary debate in May, the Commission "cannot propose a legal obligation to keep video games playable after they stop being provided commercially", but they will draw up a "code of conduct" on managing games' end of life. It's not the outcome SKG wanted, and it doesn't really seem like much of an outcome at all. When the commission can make the likes of Apple switch to USB-C, this feels more like a refusal than an inability.

And that's where things currently stand. A few breakthroughs, a few dead ends, and plenty of industry pushback, but Stop Killing Games aren't backing down. With so much ground gained over these past two years, who knows what they could achieve within the next two. Whether you agree with the movement or not, SKG has already succeeded in forcing a conversation the industry can no longer ignore.

If you have the time, you can see the hearing at the European Parliament from April 16th here. It covers the Stop Killing Games campaign, legality, and solutions as well as the European Commission's response in detail.

Also, if you feel the need to know more about the Stop Killing Games movement or want to sign up to their Discord, then you can do so here. You can also keep up to date with everything they're doing on their subreddit too.