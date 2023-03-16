Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Sons of the Forest
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Street Fighter 6

      Fighting games are about to be revolutionised on PC

      FGCOS promises to reduce latency allowing for smoother gaming.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The FGCOS, or Fighting Game Community Operating System, is a new optimisation package for PC fighting game players which aims to bypass internet speeds in order to lower input delay.

      This might not initially sound like that big of a deal, but with competitive games and especially fighting games requiring precise reactions and input timings, it can be incredibly frustrating to have poor latency negatively impact your experience.

      FGCOS looks to fix this problem. As the Fighting Game Community has moved more towards adopting PC as its primary platform for tournaments, it's become more vital than ever to ensure a smooth experience when playing on PC.

      Do you play fighting games on PC?

      Thanks, Wccftech.

      Street Fighter 6

      Related texts



      Loading next content