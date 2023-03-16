Fighting games are about to be revolutionised on PC

HQ

The FGCOS, or Fighting Game Community Operating System, is a new optimisation package for PC fighting game players which aims to bypass internet speeds in order to lower input delay.

This might not initially sound like that big of a deal, but with competitive games and especially fighting games requiring precise reactions and input timings, it can be incredibly frustrating to have poor latency negatively impact your experience.

FGCOS looks to fix this problem. As the Fighting Game Community has moved more towards adopting PC as its primary platform for tournaments, it's become more vital than ever to ensure a smooth experience when playing on PC.

Thanks, Wccftech.