World news

Fighting erupts in eastern Congo hours after Trump's peace deal

Fresh clashes broke out in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday.

Fresh clashes broke out in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, less than a day after United States President Donald Trump hosted Congo's Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame in Washington to formalise new peace commitments.

The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebels (who are not part of the Washington deal) accused government-aligned forces of launching widespread attacks. Congo's army, meanwhile, said fighting continued across parts of South Kivu and alleged Rwandan forces were carrying out bombardments.

Videos shared online showed families fleeing near Luvungi, with local officials reporting destroyed homes and civilian casualties. Analysts warn that while United States diplomacy briefly slowed escalation, the core disputes between Congo and Rwanda remain unresolved.

Trump boasts of having ended the eighth war in less than a year: "Look at the way they love each other" // Shutterstock

World newsDemocratic Republic of the CongoRwandaUnited States


