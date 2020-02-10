Cookies

Dragon Ball FighterZ

FighterZ Pass 3 announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ

Bandai Namco put out a new trailer showing off the Dragon Ball FighterZ season three content that's releasing shorty.

During Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals held last weekend in Paris, Bandai Namco announced the FighterZ Pass 3 for the game. In the third season, players have the option to choose Goku (Ultra Instinct), which will be available later this spring, but also Kefla, the strongest Saiyan woman.

Kefla will be playable starting February 28, while for FighterZ Pass 3 owners, the access to the character will be guaranteed two days in advance (on February 26). Kefla and Goku (Ultra Instinct) will be included in the FighterZ Pass 3 but can also be purchased separately.

Check out the trailer below.

