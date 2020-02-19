Fighter Pass 2 is the last DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As you might recall, the long-time Smash Bros director Masahiro Sakurai announced a second Fighters Pass during the last Nintendo Direct, which is going to add yet another six characters for the game. This was more than originally planned, but despite this, people have been hoping for a third fighter pass in the future.

As it turns out, however, this won't happen, and the source for that is Masahiro Sakurai himself, who stated, in an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, that Fighter Pass 2 will serve as the final round of DLC for the game. He also added that Nintendo is unsure about the future for the series, but since it has become the best selling fighting game after just a year on the market - we'd say it's pretty safe to assume there will be more of this in the future.

Fighter Pass 2 spans into the next year as well, so don't expect Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to lose it's popularity anytime soon.

Thanks Ryokutya