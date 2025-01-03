Fight or Flight offers plenty of action in new trailer

Josh Hartnett was very popular around the start of the millennium, appearing in films such as Faculty, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, before taking an extended break from all things Hollywood.

More recently he has made a comeback and last year he appeared in the TV series The Bear and the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Trap. Early next year he will feature in Fight or Flight, an action movie set mostly on an airplane. Hartnett plays a mercenary who is sent to kill a person, but the plane is filled with assassins out to get him.

Fight or Flight premieres in theaters next month and you can check out the latest trailer below.