Fight for survival in the aftermath of the apocalypse by controlling a drone in TankHead

Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition had a nice surprise in store at the end of its presentation, with a post-shadowdrop presentation of TankHead, an action-brawler with robots controlled by a small, attachable drone that connects to the human mind.

There doesn't seem to be much philosophy behind it either, but fun fights between robots that can shoot, punch and smash their opponents. You can also customise your robot vehicle and prepare it for battle as you ransack the ruins of the world.

TankHead is available now as an exclusive on the Epic games Store, and you can watch a trailer below.