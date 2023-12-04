Fight Crab 2 comes to Early Access in February

There truly are games for pretty much every idea you can think up. Following a successful first instalment, Calappa Games and publisher Playism has announced that the Fight Crab sequel will officially be making its debut as an Early Access title as soon as early next year.

As mentioned in a Steam blog post, we're told that Fight Crab 2 will be coming to Steam Early Access on February 13, 2024, and that ahead of its arrival, it will be debuting a demo between February 6-13 to align with Steam Next Fest.

As for what Fight Crab 2 is looking to serve up, the game will allow up to five players to battle it out as crabs from all over the world. It will also feature a deeper control scheme that is said to play more similar to a typical third-person action game, all while live commentary plays over every fight.

Check out the Early Access trailer for Fight Crab 2 below.