Fight Club creator: "Disney has no idea what to do with something as dark"

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At the recent Celsius 232 in Asturias we got to talk with up to 22 (!) international fiction authors across genres such as horror (Grady Hendrix), sci-fi (Ted Chiang), and epic fantasy (John Gwynne). Another clear highlight was Chuck Palahniuk, known for tackling uncomfortable subjects and provocative themes, and of course for being the original writer of Fight Club, which turns 30 this month and was adapted into the 1999 classic by David Fincher.

In the following interview we discuss his distinctive writing style and the tricky themes that define his work, but because many fans are unaware they even exist, we first asked whether he'd like to see the various Fight Club sequels adapted.

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"The legacy of Fight Club is very complicated because it was financed by New Regency [Productions]", Palahniuk reminds us around the 6:30 mark in the video. "And New Regency fell apart because so much of their money came from illegal munition sales. And it was produced by 20th Century Fox, which has since been bought by Walt Disney. And Disney has no idea what to do with something as dark as Fight Club".

There may still be hope for a new adaptation, albeit in a different medium, as Palahniuk continues:

"So New Regency owns part of the copyright. Disney owns part of the copyright. And everyone is battling. So right now it's headed to become a play in the West End in London. That's probably the next iteration. But only if Disney and New Regency say it's okay".

The Edward Norton World Cup meme and Fincher's new Fight Club movie book

Three decades after the novel's release, and 27 years after David Fincher's film adaptation, Fight Club continues to resonate with audiences. Its underground club, its famous rules, and especially its unforgettable twist have left a lasting mark on readers and moviegoers alike. Few recent moments illustrate that better than the wave of Edward Norton memes that flooded social media during and after the USA vs Turkey World Cup match.

"I saw those memes", laughs Palahniuk when asked during our interview. "They came from everyone I knew. I can't believe that 25 years later it's still a thing. It's amazing!"

But then the writer shared news that long-time Fight Club fans will appreciate:

"This fall there's supposed to be an enormous book out that the director, David Fincher, has been producing", unveils Palahniuk in the video. "The book is called The First Rule Is... And it is probably 800 pages of interviews with everyone who put the movie together and an enormous amount of behind-the-scenes photography. So that is a book that is going to land on a lot of coffee tables. It's going to be a gigantic book".

What did Fight Club mean to you when you first experienced it? Play the full interview for more on Palahniuk's work.