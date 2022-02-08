Fight Club changed back after criticism in China

HQ

David Fincher's classic Fight Club is iconic today for several reasons, not least the surprising ending. That's why it got a lot of attention when it was revealed that this part and a few other things were changed in the Chinese edition of the film released via Tencent Video in January. Instead of the shocking original finale, the Chinese edition offered the following ending in text form:

"The police quickly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding. After the trial, Tyler was sent to a lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012."

This led to harsh criticism both in China and the rest of the world, where the censoring act was openly mocked. And now this has led to the film being changed back again, although there are still differences. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that 11 of the 12 minutes cut from Fight Club are now back in the Chinese version. The only thing still censored is the sex scene.

A reasonable guess is that this much negative attention in the West during the ongoing Olympics, which the Chinese regime is allegedly trying to make a propaganda victory out of, contributed to the rethink.