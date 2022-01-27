Fight Club author says that the censored Chinese movie ending is more accurate than Fincher's version

HQ

Chuck Palahniuk, the author of the book on which Fight Club is based on has commented on this week 's news about how Chinese censorship completely changed the ending of David Fincher's film. In an interview with TMZ, the author said that the new and improved ending of the Chinese version is actually closer to his vision for the story.

"The irony is that the way the Chinese have changed it, they've aligned the ending almost exactly with the ending of the book, as opposed to Fincher's ending, which was the more spectacular visual ending, so in a way, the Chinese brought the movie back to the book a little bit."

Chuck also took the opportunity to talk about Americans and their reaction to the news as his book is actually banned in several places in the United States.

"What I find really interesting is that my books are heavily banned throughout the US. The Texas prison system refuses to carry my books in their libraries. A lot of public schools and most private schools refuse to carry my books. But it's only an issue once China changes the end of a movie? I've been putting up with book banning for a long time."

