Fifty years since Hercule Poirot's death: The fictional detective who earned a real obituary in The New York Times

HQ

On August 6, 1975, the world was informed of the death of Hercule Poirot. Not through a novel or a literary journal, but in a formal obituary published by The New York Times, bearing the headline: "Hercule Poirot is Dead; Famed Belgian Detective." Fifty years later, that gesture remains one of the most extraordinary intersections between fiction and reality ever recorded in literary history.

Poirot, though fictional, was never just a character. He was a presence. A mind. A figure so meticulously crafted and so universally admired that to many readers, he was (and still is) as real as the woman who created him: Agatha Christie.

You might be interested: The best of Agatha Christie: Five adaptations every Agatha Christie fan should watch.

Poirot first appeared in 1920, in The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Christie, inspired by the Belgian refugees who arrived in the UK during World War I, made her detective one of them: a foreigner, eccentric and brilliant, proud and deeply observant. While Christie would go on to publish nearly 70 crime novels, it was Poirot who became her most enduring literary creation.

Over time, he would appear in 33 novels and more than 50 short stories. With his signature egg-shaped head, waxed moustache, and obsession with symmetry and logic, Poirot became synonymous with classic detective fiction. He didn't chase criminals; he outwitted them, relying on his "little grey cells" and an unwavering belief in order and reason.

Christie wrote Curtain: Poirot's Last Case during World War II, fearing she might not survive the bombings. She sealed the manuscript away and waited over 30 years to publish it. In it, Poirot returns to Styles, the very place where his career began, to solve one final, unsolvable murder. Elderly and in poor health, he confronts a killer whose crimes have gone undetected for years, and whose evil forces Poirot to cross a line he never had before.

In this final case, Poirot becomes both detective and executioner, taking justice into his own hands in an act that is as tragic as it is powerful. Suffering from a heart condition, he refuses to take his medicine after the deed, and dies, not as a victim, but as a man who chose to end his own story on his own terms.

The New York Times.

The New York Times obituary shocked the literary world. It treated Poirot's death as fact, listing his cause of death and highlighting his contributions to crime-solving. For millions of readers, it was a farewell to a figure who had become a companion, flawed, brilliant, and unforgettable.

Christie herself admitted she had grown tired of him. "He was insufferable and a detestable, bombastic, tiresome, egocentric little creep," she once said. And yet, perhaps only she could have given him the exit he deserved, one that fused fiction and reality in an unprecedented way.

Poirot's popularity exploded beyond the books. His distinctive mannerisms and unforgettable personality made him a natural fit for screen adaptation. Albert Finney portrayed him in the first major film version of Murder on the Orient Express (1974), followed by Peter Ustinov and more recently Kenneth Branagh, who reimagined the detective in films like Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice.

But it was David Suchet who truly became Poirot. From 1989 to 2013, Suchet starred in 70 episodes of the ITV series Agatha Christie's Poirot, delivering a performance so precise, down to Poirot's gait, diction, and culinary tastes, that for many fans, he remains the definitive portrayal.

Agatha Christie's Poirot. Curtain: Poirot's Last Case.

Poirot was not just a man of logic. He was a man of psychology. Of suspicion. Of elegant deduction. His stories always ended with a theatrical reveal, usually in a drawing room full of suspects, where he would lay out every clue and deliver justice with clarity and finality.

His assistant, Captain Arthur Hastings, mirrored Sherlock Holmes' Dr. Watson, a narrative device that subtly acknowledges Christie's debt to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. But if Holmes was the pioneer of deduction, Poirot was its perfectionist.

His tales often involved tightly plotted puzzles, layered motives, and moral gray areas, none more so than Curtain, where Poirot's last act raises difficult questions about justice and ethics that still resonate today.

Fifty years later, Hercule Poirot's "death" reminds us that some fictional characters transcend their medium. Poirot has become part of global culture. He is studied, quoted, parodied, imitated, not just as a detective, but as an idea.

Agatha Christie's Poirot. Curtain: Poirot's Last Case.

Agatha Christie, who passed away in 1976, left behind not just a literary empire (66 detective novels, 14 short story collections, and multiple record-breaking plays) but a world in which Poirot continues to exist.

In her elegant prose, Christie once wrote: "The impossible could not have happened, therefore the impossible must be possible in spite of appearances." That principle guided Poirot, and perhaps it explains how a man who never lived could be mourned in a real newspaper, remembered by millions, and loved for a hundred years. Fifty years ago, Hercule Poirot died. But like all the best characters in literature, he never truly left us.

Who are the most real fictional characters for you?