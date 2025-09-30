Fifty years after the most brutal boxing match in history: The Thrilla in Manila

HQ

This Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic events in sports history: Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier for the World Heavyweight Title, held on 1 October 1975 in Manila.

Ali, known at the time as Cassius Marcellus Clay, arrived in the Philippines with flair, turning his entrance into a spectacle of poetry and showmanship that captured both the crowd and the attention of President Ferdinand Marcos.

His psychological games extended to Frazier, whom he baited mercilessly in the lead-up to the match, setting the stage for 15 rounds of relentless combat. Ali's early advantage gave way to Frazier's explosive power in the middle rounds.

By the tenth round, both men were visibly exhausted, pushing their endurance and willpower to extraordinary levels. Ali's resilience eventually prevailed, with Frazier's partial blindness contributing to the brutal toll exacted over the final rounds.

The fight ended with Ali declared the victor, collapsing from exhaustion as the crowd erupted in celebration. Of course, for anyone interested in rewatching this legendary bout in depth, you can do so in the video above or through the following link. Go!