Fifty football players and sports people ask UEFA to suspend Israel from international competitions in a letter

HQ

Protests against Israel continue to grow in the world of football, and this week we've learnt of a letter signed by fifty athletes and sportspeople, including footballers, boxers, cricket players and coaches, asking UEFA the removal of Israel from international competitions.

"We call on UEFA to immediately suspend Israel from all competitions until it complies with international law and stops the murder of civilians and famine. Sport cannot remain neutral in the face of injustice", say the letter (via EFE).

"To remain silent is to accept that some people matter less than others. We believe in justice for all nations and for all people, justice without double standards."

Among the people who signed the letter, we find Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch footballer playing in Al-Sailiya from the Qatar league, and formerly at Aston Villa, who was sacked by Mainz 05 in 2023 for publicly expressing support for Palestine. Other players from Premier League include Cheick Doucouré of Crystal Palace, Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea, Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town, and Nigel Pearson, former Leicester City manager.

"It is an obligation for all sports bodies to take action against sports teams representing a country that the United Nations commission has concluded is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza" the letter states, also paying tribute to Suleiman Obeid, a Palestinian football player, known as "Palestinian Pelé", who was killed in Gaza while seeking humanitarian aid.