FIFPRO World 11 for men and women 2025: The best teams of the 2024/25 season?

FIFPRO World 11, the selection of the best team of the last season (2024/25) as voted by the footballers from the world's biggest union for football players, has been announced for men and women. These are, as picked by the teammates, the best players at each position, coming from a shortlist of 26 players that was announced last week (this is the list for men and the list for women).

The final picks were revealed Monday, with some surprises, and surely a lot of controversy by some absences. Here they are:

Men's FIFPRO 11



Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Manchester City)



Achraf Hakimi (PSG)



Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)



Nuno Mendes (PSG)



Vitinha (PSG)



Cole Palmer (Chelsea)



Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)



Pedri (FC Barcelona)



Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)



Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)



Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)



Women's FIFPRO 11



Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)



Ona Batlle (Barcelona)



Millie Bright (Chelsea)



Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)



Leah Williamson (Arsenal)



Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)



Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)



Ghizlane Chebbak (Al Hilal



Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)



Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal)



Alessia Russo (Arsenal)



Do you agree with the picks by the voters of FIFPRO 11 2025?