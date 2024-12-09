FIFPro World 11 announced: these are the dream teams of 2024

HQ

FIFPro, the world's largest football union that represents over 65,000 footballers, has announced the FIF Pro World 11, the footballs's "dream team" made up of over 21 thousand votes. According to last season, with clubs and International teams, these are the best eleven footballers in the world, goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Unlike FIFA awards, which can be voted by users, or Ballon d'Or, voted by journalists, the FIFPro is voted only by the players, so these eleven players haven been chosen with honesty by their own colleagues.

Men's FIFPro World 11

The men's squad is dominated by Real Madrid and Manchester City players. For the first time since since 2006, Lionel Messi is not in the "all-star" team. Jude Bellingham was the player who received more votes: 53% of players voted him in.

Goalkeeper



Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)



Defenders





Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)



Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)



Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)



Midfielders



Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)



Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)



Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)



Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)



Forwards



Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)



Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France)



Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)



Women's FIFPro World 11

The women's all-star team includes seven footballers from England and three from Spain, including Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmatí. Barbra Banda from Orlando Pride and Zambia is the first African footballer to make into the Women's category.

Goalkeeper

Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain, England)





Defenders





Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England)



Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)



Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)



Midfielders





Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)



Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)



Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)



Forwards





Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia)



Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)



Lauren James (Chelsea, England)



Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)



