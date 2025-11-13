FIFPRO, the world's largest footballers union, slams FIFA for its "empty words and promises"

HQ

FIFPRO, the world's largest union for footballers, representing 65,000 footballers, sent a letter signed by its president Sergio Marchi criticisng FIFA's inaction to end "the injustices, abuses and lack of respect for the players, saying that "nothing changed" after FIFA's "empty words" and promises.

"A more humane, more rational football was promised. But nothing has been put into practice. We continue to see endless seasons, with matches every three days or less, grueling travel, and no recovery breaks. Players are treated as inexhaustible resources, not as people. Those who play too much risk their physical and mental well-being; those who play too little continue to lack real opportunities and policies that guarantee their development", Marchi denounced.

"Miserable salaries and breaches of contract also persist, affecting thousands of footballers worldwide", citing that some footballers work without pay for months. Marchi also mentioned the "irresponsible scheduling of matches at extreme times and temperetures", putting the example of Club World Cup, "a tournament designed to maximize revenue regardless of the suffering of the footballers or the spectators".

"There is no planning, no prevention, no respect. There is only an obsession with financial gain. Faced with this reality, FIFA continues to act arrogantly, refusing to listen, engage in dialogue, or consult". FIFPRO president complained that FIFA held a meeting in Morocco last month with some player unions from some countries, but leaving FIFPRO aside.

For Marchi, FIFA was practicing "structural discrimination that is profoundly undemocratic", where FIFA created "FIFA-friendly organisations for consultations", in other words, creating "fake" unions instead of talking with the main one.