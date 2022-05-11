FIFA's reaction to EA Sports FC: "The only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one"

HQ

It's official, FIFA 23 will be the last EA Sports football game under that name. After that, Electronic Arts' sports division will launch a football platform that will arrive in 2023 under the name EA Sports FC. The video game company hasn't been the only one to make a statement in the last few hours, because FIFA, the official organisation with which it had an exclusive agreement for football games, has also talked about it.

And it has done so in an official statement, in which throws some shade at the developer/publisher. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was as blunt as follows:

"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST."

The organisation, which has reportedly broken up with EA over financial disagreements and licensing, adds that the new model it will follow will be non-exclusive and that it is approaching a number of development, investment and publishing companies to release a high-calibre football game in 2024. Before that, later this year, they promise several interactive experiences and games related to the sports event of the year, the Qatar 2022 World Cup.