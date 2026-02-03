FIFA's chairman wants Russia back into action

HQ

As we all know by now, Russia was pushed aside from international sports four years ago, when it decided to invade Ukraine.

President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association Gianni Infantino has said according to BBC, and reported by Finnish YLE, that FIFA is giving a serious thought about letting Russia to make a comeback, despite that the war is still going on.

"We have to, because this ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred."

"We should actually never ban any country from playing football because of the acts of their political leaders."

So... the President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association has a clear opinion about the matter. We shall see, what happens in the future.