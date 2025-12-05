FIFAe World Cup 2025 to kick off next week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HQ

The esports calendar is coming to a close for 2025, as there are only a handful of events left before most competitive scenes take a break over the holidays. One of the final ones of the season is being hosted by Konami, as the FIFAe World Cup 2025 will happen as soon as next week, wherein 12 of the best players, representing their home nations, will be in-attendance and looking to lift the elusive trophy.

This tournament was formerly held on the FIFA games before EA and FIFA split up leading to the creation of EA Sports FC instead. It has now decided to utilise Konami's eFootball as a platform (formerly known as PES), and for the 2025 event, expect action to be held in-person in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kicking off on December 10, we're told that there will be two divisions of action spanning console and mobile. The console format will be a 2v2 tournament where players compete in teams of three, all while the mobile one trends toward 1v1 action. Regardless of the format, each division will only feature 12 teams/players, with each seeded into a group stage to determine who will qualify for the knockout bracket.

As for the nations and how they have been seeded into the two groups, you can see this below.

Console

Group A:



Saudi Arabia



Italy



Brazil



Chile



Thailand



Turkey



Group B:



Morocco



Jordan



Japan



Poland



Indonesia



Mexico



Mobile

Group A:



Saudi Arabia



Bahrain



Brazil



Thailand



Egypt



Malaysia



Group B:



Turkey



Japan



Morocco



India



Colombia



Greece



The tournament will run across next weekend and end on December 13, when victorious nations have been crowned.