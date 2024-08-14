FIFAe to host a multi-title in Liverpool later this month

HQ

After FIFA and EA Sports divorced and the FIFA series of games died out in favour of EA's in-house EA Sports FC, it was pretty clear that the FIFAe competitive series was going to look very different too. We're starting to get a very good example of this.

Because on top of a Rocket League world championship, FIFAe has revealed that later this month will see a multi-title event being held in Liverpool where Football Manager and eFootball will take centre stage.

The event will be held at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre and for Football Manager, this will be the World Championship where we'll see 20 managers and one assistant manager battling it out between August 28 and September 1 to be crowned the world's best and win a slice of a $100,000 prize pool. In total, 20 nations are set to appear, with England getting two spots for being the host nation.

The eFootball tournament on the other hand will revolve around a FIFAe Fame Your Game Cup where local players will get to compete alongside the world's best.

This muti-title event will be broadcast around the world for its final two days, with Spencer Owen serving as the host.