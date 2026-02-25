FIFAe reveals the 84 countries that will be competing in the Rocket League Nations League

Gamereactor

Later this year, many countries from around the world will field teams in the FIFAe Nations League, a tournament played on Rocket League. There is still plenty of time until we know the qualified teams that will appear at the FIFAe Finals 2026, but for the time being the 84 countries that have punched a ticket to the Road to FIFAe Finals has been revealed, with nations from all over the globe featured.

You can see these nations in the graphic below, with some of the major nations including the USA, UK, Brazil, Germany, France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Finland, Norway, Poland, India, Netherlands, and also a handful of much smaller nations like Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Cyprus.

Looking at this list, who do you regard as a favourite to go the distance in the FIFAe Nations League?

Rocket League

