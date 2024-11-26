English
FIFAe Finals to be hosted in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh City

They will be hosted between December 5-12 and will feature Rocket League and eFootball action.

FIFA has revealed the host location, venue, and date for FIFAe Finals. Set to be held between December 5-12, the event will see three tournaments being hosted with these played on Rocket League and eFootball.

The first will be the FIFAe World Cup 2024, which will be the Rocket League event. This will feature action between December 5-8 and will then be followed up by two eFootball World Cups for console and mobile players. These will run between December 9-12.

All the action will be held at the SEF Arena in Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia, and to catch the action live when it unfolds, you can visit the FIFAe Twitch channel here.

