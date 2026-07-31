FIFA will go ahead with plans despite feedback, state "nobody is selling football"

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FIFA has confirmed they will continue to go ahead with their plans to create a commercial subsidiary to sell off minority stakes in World Cup and other competitions despite having the rejection by CONCACAF and the threat of a boycott on World Cup by UEFA, which would render any business Infantino plans to make completely useless. A "Clarification on FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal" published on Friday confirms that FIFA reaffirm "their commitment to an open and democratic consultation", stating that there have been erronous reporting in the media and that they would never entertain the idea of "selling football".

"FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of the commercial opportunity of football in their respective countries, and that this does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself".

They explain that the commercial company FFE (as opposed to FIFA which is a non-profit organisation) would only control the commercial and operational event delivery activities, and the value the company would get from private investors would be shared among all members, including each member receiving 20 million dollars of FIFA Forward Development funding between 2027 and 2030, coming from the additional revenues "generated by FFE through the more effective management of FIFA's commercial operations".

They also say FIFA would not cede any control to investors and FIFA's governance structure would not change in any way. Finally, they complain, after the statements by UEFA and CONCACAF, that "no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future".