FIFA will create 2,026 championship rings, given to World Cup winners and sold to fans

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FIFA is bringing another North American tradition to the World Cup. From the half-time show that could last 30 minutes, to the championship rings that the 30 players from each team will receive if they win World Cup, "bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game", FIFA said.

This is the first time that the football competition introduced championship rings, in the style of the NBA, NHL or NFL, and it is unclear if it will become a tradition for the rest of the World Cups, or will only be done this time for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

What we do know is that only 2,206 rings will be made: 30 will be given to the players of the winning team, and the other 1996 will be sold to fans. The price is not known, AS estimates that if they are between 14 and 18 karats, and depending on the amount of precious stones, they could be valued in around €130,000, similar to the NBA champions rings.

On one side of the ring the FIFA World Cup logo will feature, and the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.