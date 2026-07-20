FIFA video games, now EA Sports FC, have predicted the World Cup champion five times in a row

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Spain won World Cup 2026, breaking multiple records, including longest unbeaten streak in men's international football, having been undefeated in 38 games since March 2024. The victory also prolonged a very unusual streak... that EA Sports FC (and previously FIFA video games by EA Sports) have predicted the World Cup champion in the last five editions!

EA Sports (which currently does not own the rights for the competition, as they renounced to the FIFA brand, causing a series of terrible official games to be released in the meantime) still prepared for the competition with "World's Game Update" released weeks before the tournament.

And now, after Spain won 1-0, they can brag of having accurately predicted the World Cup champion every time since 2010, the year Spain won their first star.

EA Sports has made simulations using their data, and also correctly predicted that Germany would win in 2014, France in 2018, Argentina in 2022 and Spain in 2026.

Fair enough, Spain was already the major favourite months before the competition started, but the track record is impressive, and many more people will surely follow what they predict in four years for World Cup 2030... co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

As VGC points out, EA Sports has been less successful predicting other competitions: they got right eight of the last 15 Super Bowls (although they notable predicted the exact result from the New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks in 2015), but none of their predictions of NHL's Stanley Cup have ever turned out to be true.