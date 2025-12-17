FIFA unveils its "secret partner" to compete with EA Sports FC: Netflix

If you thought that with the latest layoffs, game cancellations and apparent snubbing of Warner Bros. Games as part of the Warner Bros. buyout deal, Netflix had said goodbye to its video game aspirations, you'd better sit down, because the entertainment giant and FIFA have just announced a partnership to release a new football IP, and one that will also do so in time for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

The game (as yet officially untitled) is in development by Delphi Interactive, a newly-formed development studio (their official website states 2024), which promotes itself as follows: "Delphi creates AAA games based on the world's most desired franchises.

Delphi has pioneered a proven model to reduce title risk, lower development costs and create unprecedented alignment between intellectual property owners, creatives and developers."

So it's not too hard to conclude that the new FIFA game is indeed being developed using a generative AI model (Delphi), with Netflix acting as publisher. In the official press release they state that to play the game you only need to have a phone and a subscription, so for now the only confirmed platform is mobile devices.

"The FIFA World Cup will be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans can celebrate their love by bringing football right into their living rooms," said Alain Tascan, president of Netflix Games. "We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play at the touch of a button."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "FIFA is very excited to partner with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This important collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA's commitment to innovation in the world of football gaming, which aims to reach billions of football fans of all ages around the world and will redefine the very concept of simulation gaming. Our reinvented game marks the beginning of a new era in digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and represents a major historic step for FIFA."

"Football is the most important thing in the world," says Casper Daugaard, founder and CEO of Delphi Interactive. "As lifelong FIFA fans, we are honoured to help usher in the next generation and reinvent the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: to make FIFA the most fun, accessible and global football game ever made." Andy Kleinman, president of Delphi Interactive, added: "Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is creating a game that lives up to the beautiful game - a game that anyone, anywhere can enjoy and instantly feel the magic of football."

We'll have more details in 2026, but for now what do you think of this new direction for FIFA with Netflix Games?