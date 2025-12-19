FIFA takes unprecedented decision to abandon third-place match of Arab Cup, both teams declared winners

HQ

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup concluded with Morocco lifting the title, beating Jordan 3-2, claiming their second title, after winning in 2012, and setting them as favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next week. However, the third place match, between Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, was suspended after a first half without goals due to heavy rain and thunderstorm at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

It was expected that the match would be played at a later date, but on Thursday night, FIFA took a drastic and unprecedented decision: the match will be abandoned and the result will be declared 0-0. Both teams will be awarded third-place, and the total prize money allocated for third and fourth place will be combined and split equally amongst both participating teams.

The cancellation of the match was explained because "although the stadium remained fully operational and the pitch was in good condition, this decision was taken by the match referee in the interest of the safety of the players, fans, and all stadium staff."<em>

This is a very unusual decision, but one that benefits both teams. However, it would be inconceivable that that decision would be made with a final, so it highlights the lack of interests these third-place matches have, with many fans calling for the cancellation of these types of games. What do you think of FIFA's decision?