FIFA suspends former General Secretary of the Guyana Football ⁠Federation for sexual harassment

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FIFA has announced a five-year ban and a monetary fine of 20,000 Swiss Franc (21,800 euros) on Ian Alves, former General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), after being found guilty of sexual harrasment to female staff members of the GFF, abusing his position of power.

After seeing the evidences and victims' statement, FIFA's adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee was comfortably satisfied that Alves had breached article 24 (Protection of physical and mental integrity), article 26 (Abuse of position) and, by corollary, article 14 (General duties) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Ian Alves had stepped down from his position in 2024.

FIFA remined that they have a strict stance against all forms of abuse in football, and have a confidential and secure web-based whistle blowing system so that individuals can report any concern.