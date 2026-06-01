FIFA sells World Cup broadcast rights to India a week before competition starts

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Barely a week before the start of World Cup 2026, FIFA has finally secured the broadcast rights in India, in a package that includes World Cup 2030, Women's World Cup 2027 and other competitions until 2034 (but not including men's World Cup 2034). FIFA reached an agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, or simply 'Z'.

In total, 39 FIFA events between 2026 and 2034, including U-17 and U-20 men's and women's competitions, the Futsal World Cups and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, that will be seen in Z's linear TV channels (United8 Sports) and its digital platform Zee 5. "The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience", said FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai in a statement.

It was revealed weeks ago that FIFA had failed to secure broadcast rights for World Cup 2026 in China and India, despite their huge football fanbases, because of a combination of factors (the lack of their football teams and timetable of matches played in North America in Asia). In the end, FIFA sold the broadcast rights to China Media Group, parent of China's national broadcaster, for a reported number of only $60 million, with FIFA originally asking $300 million.

India was one of the largest markets for World Cup 2022, with 83.3 million viewers on TV, ahead Germany, France or United Kingdom (a list topped by China with 509.8 million viewers, twice as the Middle East (288.2 millions) and more than Brazil, Indonesia, United States and Japan combined, according to Al Jazeera.