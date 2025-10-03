FIFA reveals the ball for World Cup 2026, called Trionda

HQ

FIFA has unveiled today the match ball for World Cup 2026, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. As a result, the match will feature three colours to honour the three host countries, with a name in Spanish. Sort of.

FIFA has called it Trionda, which can be translated as "three waves". The three colours, Red, Blue and Green, also show some national motives (the Canadian maple leaf, a mexican Eagle and a star for the United States), with some added gold embellishments pay tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The most interesting aspect about the ball, however, is inside: a motion sensor chip that sends precise data of the ball's movement to the VAR officials, including offsides. FIFA also brags that the ball has "intentionally deep seams, creating a surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring sufficient and evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air", and some embossed icones that elevate grip when striking in wet or humid conditions.

Players like Leo Messi (even if he is hesitant that he'll make it to next summer), Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal have already posed with the Trionda for Adidas. Do you like the design of the World Cup 2026 ball?