FIFA reportedly opens investigation into Argentina's behaviour at the end of the World Cup final

HQ

FIFA will investigate the behaviour of some Argentinian players during the World Cup final against Spain, according to Sky Sports, potentially resulting in disciplinary measures.

They will investigate three incidents of violent conduct in particular: when Leandro Paredes assaulted Eric García and Gavi, throwing them to the ground (which resulted in a red card against the Paredes after the match had ended), when Nahuel Molina punched Rodri during the start of celebrations, and also the potential involvement of assistant coach Roberto Ayala in the altercations, seemingly throwing a punch at Dani Olmo.

According to Marca, FIFA could also investigate if Argentina as a whole engaged in unsportsmanlike behaviour when they turned their backs on the Spanish players when they lifted the trophy, something that doesn't violate any rule but was highly controversial and seen as disrespectful.

Overall, Argentina's behaviour after the match has been criticised by many, although not every player engaged in those altercations, with Messi in particular calmly saluting most Spanish players before sitting in the pitch crying.