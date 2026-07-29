FIFA President Gianni Infantino is "bribing" nations to support his plan to privatise part of the World Cup

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A new report by Sky Sports on the idea proposed by FIFA of selling off stakes of the World Cup and other competitions through a subsidiary shows the extent in which Gianni Infantino is pulling the strings to get the plan approved, one that has been harshly rejected by UEFA, who claimed that football is now anyone's property to sell, with CONCACAF also complaining that they had not been informed.

FIFA needs the vote of at least 50% of the 211 nation members in FIFA. And he has promised a $40m incentive to accept, available immediately as of January 1 2027, coming from the raise of up to $4.2bn from the sale of minority stakes to external investors in the new subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The company would be valued around $20bn, FIFA estimates (to put it into perspective, FIFA's revenue during the 2022-26 cycle is expected to be $15bn, most coming from TV rights, sponsorship deals, and ticket sales from World Cup).

Nations that don't back up the plan would miss out on the money, Infantino warns

This information comes from a letter sent to each nation, in which Infantino also warns that countries would have much less investment for development projects, grassroots football, and national teams if they do not back the plan (they need to make a decision before September 19).

Infantino also implies that the nations that do not back the plan will miss out on that extra money, as he describes it as "a singular and unique funding opportunity only for those Member Associations who wish to participate", which sounds dangerously close to bribing...

All of this happens after the World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada filled with controversies, and in an election year at FIFA, with very few candidates who can realistically face Infantino in the ballots. UEFA President already boycotted the World Cup final, and now an emergency meeting between UEFA nations will take place.

While some bigger countries may be in a stronger position to reject the idea, and could have room to boycott the idea (imagine a World Cup without Spain, England, Germany, France...), having more investment from FIFA to develop in the growth of football locally may be an offer that many smaller countries won't want to miss out on...