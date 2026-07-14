FIFA President Gianni Infantino could face opposition in elections in November

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Gianni Infantino has been President of FIFA since 2016, and is currently expected to be elected for a third term without opposition in the elections in November. However, after growing discontent with Infantino in the world of football, including the controversial decision to suspend USA striker Folarin Balogun's red card, some UEFA nations are willing to support another candidate, according to TalkSport.

"A growing number of UEFA members are hoping to back another candidate to avoid Infantino winning a new term without a genuine debate", reported Ben Jacobs, pointing to two names that could be in the mix: Legia owner Dariusz Mioduski and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

However, the report rules out Alexander Ceferin, who appears to be more interested in being himself re-elected as UEFA President next spring, despite having clashed with Infantino in the past, and also rules out Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who has no ambition for the role, despite both being two figures who would gather strong support in Europe to replace Infantino.

Outside of Europe, it may be more difficult to find support for anyone other than Infantino, though. CAF President Patrice Motsepe is unlikely to run against Infantino, who is a close ally, while CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez is unlikely to face Infantino either, as South America has been pushing for a World Cup with 64 teams in 2030, something that Infantino is now officially considering.