FIFA includes official content from World Cup 2026 in free-to-play football simulator UFL

After EA Sports and FIFA split up, the FIFA video game lineage continued with EA Sports FC. FIFA is now looking to create their own football games: they've already announced a new arcade game, FIFA Heroes, with the mascots from World Cup 2026. For fans of a more realistic football experience, FIFA is surely preparing their own game, but in the meantime its partner Adidas has collaborated with UFL, the free-to-play video game from Strikerz Inc.

The game was updated last Friday (content update 0.67.2) to include the Adidas Mundial Team Pass, featuring balls from previous editions of the World Cup, like the Fevernova from World Cup 2002, the Jabulani from World Cup 2010, the Brazuca from World Cup 2014; squad kits and even a new stadium inspired by the Trionda, the ball from World Cup 2026 that was announced last week by FIFA.

The best news is that the ball itself, the Trionda, will be available for free for all players during the month of October, no need to purchase the Team Pass.

Other items from the Team Pass include three Franz Beckenbauer Legend Cards, capturing different moments from the career of this football legend, who passed away in 2024.

UFL is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as a play-for-free. We'll see if, in the coming months, the game receives more content from FIFA to compete with EA Sports FC... although, it should be noted, this collaborations seems to be with Adidas rather than FIFA, which is not mentioned at all at the press release.