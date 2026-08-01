FIFA Forward Enterprise officially dead, Infantino bactracks on controversial plan

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FIFA has officially given up on the plan to sell off minority stakes of World Cup and other competitions, after the overwhelmingly negative response all around the world, particularly UEFA, which threatened to leave World Cup altogether if the plan went ahead.

CONCACAF (North, Central America) and AFC (Asia) also rejected the plan, with 136 votes between the three confederations. And even if FIFA had gathered enough votes (they needed 50% of the 211 member associations) they would have never attracted the planned investments with a World Cup without Spain, England, France, Germany...

This statement comes 24 hours after FIFA said they would continue with the plan, insisting that they weren't "selling football".

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place".

"Our purpose has always been - and will always be - to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed", FIFA said.

In the statement written by Gianni Infantino, he explained that the plan to privatise part of World Cup through a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise was intended to strengthen FIFA members, especially in countries where support is most needed. But now that Infantino has lost support even from inside FIFA, he will focus to "bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game".