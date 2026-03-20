FIFA fines Israel for racism, but refuses to take action over Israeli teams in West Bank

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FIFA has sanctioned the Israel Football Association (IFA) over "systemic breaches of its ⁠anti‑discrimination and fair‑play statutes", specifically Articles 13 (offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 15 (discrimination and racist abuse) of the FIFA disciplinary code, after a complaint raised by the Palestine Football Association (PFA) in May 2024.

As a result, the IFA has been fined with 150,000 Swiss ⁠francs (€164,272, £141,700) as FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found that IFA had failed ​to take adequate action against persistent racist behaviour by supporters of ​certain clubs (specifically ⁠notably Beitar Jerusalem), and "had not responded sufficiently to inflammatory and politicised public statements by football officials and clubs under its jurisdiction", as reported by Reuters.

IFA is also obliged to display a large and visible banner with the words 'Football Unites the World - No to Discrimination' and the Israel Football Association's logo during their next three home matches.

FIFA washes their hands over teams playing in occupied West Bank

However, FIFA declined to take action on another issue regularly raised by the PFA: that the IFA allows the inclusion of football teams to its national Israeli league that are located the West Bank, part of the State of Palestine, with a population of 3 million Palestinians and 670,000 Israeli settlers.

"FIFA should take no action given that, in the context of the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes, the final legal status of the West Bank remains ​an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law", FIFA said in a statement.