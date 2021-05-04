FIFA, Final Fantasy and Red Dead Online coming for Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

New month equals new additions to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft has now revealed what to expect during the upcoming ten days. The main draws are Dragon Quest Builders 2 and FIFA 21, which we previously have reported about, but there are also other fine games in the goodie-bag, like Steep and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster.

A nice touch is that all of the new additions has Xbox Cloud Gaming support (Remnant: From the Ashes is already available for console and playable with the cloud), which means you can play a game like Red Dead Online on your smartphone or even an old laptop as long as you have fast Wi-Fi.

Check out the full list of what to expect and when:



Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC) - May 4



FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play - May 6



Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 6



Steep (Cloud and Console) - May 6



Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) - May 13



Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 13



Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 13



Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) - May 13



Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) - May 13



As is tradition, there are also a selection of games leaving the service, and this time it is the following games that is removed on May 15. Make sure to play them now if you intend to or buy them with up to 20% discount: