FIFA confirms locations for men's World Cup 2030 and 2034

FIFA has confirmed the locations of the next two men's World Cups, in 2030 and 2034. It was during FIFA's Congress, a virtual conference where FIFA ratified what it was already a given: World Cup 2030 will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, while Saudi Arabia will host 2034's.

For the 2030 Men's World Cup, the other original candidate, UK, withdrawed when they were instead focused on the 2028 UEFA Euro Cup. Saudi Arabia, also candidate for 2030, later focused on the 2034 edition, and by virtue of being -controversely- the only candidate FIFA accepted, today is has been confirmed as the host.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host 2030 World Cup, will Naranjito return?

Next World Cup, in Summer 2026, will be held in USA, Canada and Mexico. For the 2030 edition, it will again be hosted between three nearby countries, and two continentes. Actually, three continents, as the three debut games will be exceptionally played in Urugua, Argentina and Paragiau, as a tribute to Uruguay, which hosted the first edition of the World Cup in 1930, 94 years ago.

The final is not yet confirmed: sources say it will be in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, although that is disputed by the Camp Nou in Barcelona and Hassan II stadium in Casablanca, which by the time it's finished it will have the larger capacity in the world, 115.000 spectators.

Then, Saudi Arabia will host 2034's men's World Cup. The stadium that will likely host the final was announced recently, with a striking and naturalistic design. It remains to be seen if heir prince Mohammed bin Salman will improve rights for women and LGBTQ population in the next decade, or instead will count on sportwashing to do all the work, as it happened in Qatar two years ago...