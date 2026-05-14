FIFA Club World Cup is to blame for Real Madrid's trophyless season, says Florentino Pérez

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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez considers the Club World Cup last summer the cause of the bad 2025/26 season the team has endured, with no titles: eliminated in Copa del Rey round of 16, in Champions League quarter-finals, and beaten by Barça with three matchdays remaining in LaLiga.

Pérez, who gave a surrealist press conference on Tuesday to announce a call for elections that starts today, attended TV channel La Sexta, where he talked a bit more about the sporting results of the football team after declining all sporting questions in the press conference, instead focusing on his complaints that the press have made a scheme to take over Real Madrid.

In his opinion, the cause for the bad season was the lack of a proper pre-season due to the Club World Cup. "The root of this is the Club World Cup. We haven't been able to recover physically; we were playing every three days and we didn't take care of our fitness". Real Madrid suffered 28 injuries during this season, including key players like Kylian Mbappé, Thibaut Courtois and multiple defenders like Mendy, Alaba, and Militao.

Pérez asked fans to wait for more titles, reminding that last season they won Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Super Cup. The president also praised Kylian Mbappé, describing him as the "best player they have", as well as Vinícius, crediting him in the two Champions League titles in 2022 and 2024. He also promised new signings, but wouldn't talk more about the new coach, Mourinho, as he trusts other people to make the right decisions in the sporting aspects.