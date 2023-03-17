FIFA boss: Our football game will be the best

HQ

After almost 30 years together, it is time for FIFA and EA to go their separate ways, and an era comes to an end as FIFA itself will publish its next major football game. For EA, it is instead EA Sports FC that applies from now on. But FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is not afraid of competition from the veterans and instead firmly believes that their FIFA will be the new standard in soccer games. In an interview with The Times, he had this to say:

"The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy, We will have news on this very soon."

This goes hand in hand with what Infantino said last year:

"The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST."

In other words, very confident, but it is actually still unclear whether FIFA's first own game will be released this year or whether it will be in 2024.

What do you think about the upcoming football war, which will be the best?