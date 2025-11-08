FIFA announces new 'FIFA Peace Prize' to be given the day of World Cup draw

HQ

FIFA has announced the creation of a new annual prize, called the 'FIFA Peace Prize', which will "reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace", revealed FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week. It will be awarded during the 2026 World Cup draw, to be held in Washington DC on December 5.

"In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it's fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace", Infantino said. "Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

It was not announced who will be receiving this award, that comes conspicuously after Donald Trump failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded the same week as the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, where the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was signed. Along with many world leaders, Trump invited Infantino, whom he seemingly shares a close relationship since announcing World Cup 2026 in the US, Mexico and Canada and Club World Cup in the US last summer.

FIFA's alignment and ties with Donald Trump extended last month when Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump was appointed to the board of a $100m education project, as reported by The Guardian. It was partly funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales, which have been more expensive than ever before causing opposition from the recently elected New York City mayor Zhoran Mamdani.