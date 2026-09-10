FIFA announces new competition for countries in Southeast Asia, FIFA ASEAN Cup

HQ

A big international break is coming, and FIFA has announced a new competition similar to the UEFA Nations League (but much shorter), for the teams in the Southeast Asia, called the FIFA ASEAN Cup. The first edition will take place between 24 September and 5 October in Bandung and Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hong Kong China, featuring 14 teams.

The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guests will be divided in two divisions, each split in two groups, with single-round-robin format and finals between the winners of each section.

Gianni Infantino, still FIFA President, said that FIFA the FIFA ASEAN Cup "was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men's International Match Calendar, giving players the chance to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries."

Those teams are Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and two guests Bangladesh and Pakistan (Division 1) and Hong Kong China, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste in the second tier.