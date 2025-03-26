FIFA announces Club World Cup prize money distribution and announces a solidarity program

HQ

The FIFA Club World Cup, almost a brand new competition this year (it will be held every four years with the 32 top football clubs of the last four years according to FIFA's ranking system), takes place this year, and there's a mix of expectation and reticence among football fans. But for participating clubs, it will be a very lucrative affair: FIFA has announced today the money clubs will get from their participation and for winning matches, although it varies from continent-to-continent.

In total, there will be $1 billion to distribute between the 32 clubs. This is divided into $525 million for participating pillar: the money all 32 clubs will get. However, it is not the same for every club: clubs from Oceania will get $3.58 million, clubs from Africa, Asia and North and Central America will get $9.55 million, clubs from South America will get $15.21 million, and clubs from Europe will range between $12.81-38.19 million, determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria (it's fair to assume Real Madrid or Manchester City will get more than Ulsan HD from South Korea or Masandawana from South Africa).

The remaining $475 million will be distributed according to how far they reach into the competition, equally among all clubs: $2 million per win or $1 million per draw, $7.5 million by winning round of 16, $13.125 million for quarter-final, $21 million for semi-final, $30 million to the finalist, $40 million to the winner (that's 37.5 million euros, or £31.05 million)..

The maximum amount a club will get is $125 million. But there's also a "solidarity goal" of $250 million - the final amount will likely depend on the success of the competition - to be distributed to the rest of football clubs, even if they don't participate. All the prize money, 1b USD, will come from partnerships, sponsors and a big chunk from DAZN, which paid a record-breaking sum for the worldwide broadcast rights, without touching FIFA's reserves, "which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations".

FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the United States between June 12 and July 13, shortly after the Nations League Final Four, which in itself is shortly after the Champions League final... It will be interesting to see how many players - if any - will play all three of them in such a short time period.