FIFA and YouTube announce "historic" partnership before World Cup 2026

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FIFA and YouTube has announced a partnership that will help content creators and media partners broadcast the first 10 minutes live of every match, access extended highlight videos and behind the scenes footage. FIFA understands that YouTubers and content creators are often the most followed sources of football for millions of people, and with this partnership, they will make life much easier for them.

YouTube media partners will have access to a library of match footage across, as well as the first ten minutes of every match, available to stream live. Even "a select number of matches" will be available for media partners to be streamed on their YouTube channels.

This does not mean that the World Cup 2026 will be broadcast on YouTube: this are tools given to content creators (those who officially join YouTube media partner programme) to better show content. The official FIFA YouTube channel will, however, upload content from its digital archive, including full length past matches and many more iconic moments.

"Together with FIFA and the tournament's official media partners, we're giving a global cohort of YouTube creators unparalleled access to matches and more. They won't just be reacting to the game, they'll bring a fresh perspective to the FIFA World Cup including human stories, tactical breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes action that further brings to life the legendary tournament as it unfolds", said YouTube official statement.